We need pension hike, Mr Minister

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: With the upcoming budget, every sector in the country, particularly business and the trade union movement, is clamouring for better deals for their members. An increase in the minimum wage is the battleground for both sectors and forex is the concern for the survival of the business community.

No one seems to know that we retired public servants exist and that with the astronomical rise in the cost of living we are surviving on a meagre pension that has not changed over the last 16 years.

Since no union seeks our interest, I am appealing, on behalf of retirees of the public service, to the Minister of Finance to give consideration to increasing the poor man`s pension.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity