[UPDATED] Trinidad and Tobago street sign stolen in New York

131st Street/Trinidad and Tobago Street in Queen's, New York, US. - Photo courtesy Andre Laveau

JUST over a month after a New York street was co-named Trinidad and Tobago Street, the new sign has been stolen.

Consul general of TT in New York Andre Laveau confirmed this to Newsday on Wednesday.

On August 20, 131st Street at Queens, New York City, was co-named in honour of TT, as many nationals live there.

The NGO Trinidadians and Tobagonians USA had been petitioning for the co-naming of the "commercially bustling" street. Its spokesman Dr Ashford Maharaj said the co-naming was "a fitting recognition of Caribbeanness."

It is adjacent to a street named Little Guyana.

Laveau told Newsday the sign was stolen either late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. He said plans are under way to have it replaced as soon as possible.

In August 2022, the Little Guyana Street sign was also stolen.