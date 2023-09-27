Tropical wave forms in central Atlantic

File photo of the view of the gloomy city as the tropical wave passes over, from the top of Chancellor Hill pines. -Jon Mahabir

The Trinidad and Tobago Met Service is closely monitoring an active tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic.

In a statement on its website, the Met Service said at 8 am the tropical wave was near 43 degrees W and was associated with an area of low pressure.

It said there is a high (90 per cent) chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours, as showers and thunderstorms show signs of organisation and environmental conditions are forecast to be favourable for development.

The Met Service said a tropical depression is expected to form in the next day or so.

At present, this area of showers and thunderstorms is moving west-north-westward at about ten knots or 18 kilometres/hour.

The TTMS said this area of low pressure does not pose any immediate threat to Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation and give an update at 10 am on Thursday or before if necessary.