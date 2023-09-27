President calls for self-government for Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo -

President Christine Kangaloo has called for the issue of Tobago's autonomy to be prioritised.

Addressing Tobagonians during her inaugural visit to the island on Wednesday, the President said it is time to give Tobago the self-government it deserves.

She was speaking at a special session of the Tobago House of Assembly.

She said she had not addressed the topic at the opening of the new parliamentary session in Trinidad because she wanted to raise it with the Tobagonian community first, noting that the issue was not new.

“Let me assure you that the matter of autonomy for Tobago is one that I regard as absolutely critical to the proper development of our country," she said. "Today, on September 27, 2023, let me say to the people of Tobago, in Tobago, in this most esteemed forum, that, like the chief secretary, that I too think it is time for us to revive matters concerning the autonomy for Tobago."

Kangaloo said every single chairman and chief secretary had raised the issue, adding that it is the most burning issue in the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago, and it is not in the least bit surprising that it is so.