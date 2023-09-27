Headlines takes Triple Crown

Jockey Niam Samaroo, riding In The Headlines, celebrates after winning the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park on Monday at the Arima Race Club, Arima. - Daniel Prentice

On Monday day eleven of the 2023 racing season was contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima under very brilliant conditions and a huge holiday crowd.

The feature event was the penultimate race the Trinidad Derby Stakes which was run over 2000 meters for West Indian Bred three-year-olds. When the field of six was sent by starter Campbell Hello World went to the front but was quickly taken back by veteran rider Nobel Abrego as they passed the winning line for the first time.

As they travelled up the backstretch the field paired off. Hello World and Little Lady took charge followed by Blinding Lights and Harts Gap with Theory Of Colours and In The Headlines bringing up the rare.

As the pace started to get hot Blinding Lights and Little Lady quickly dropped out with In The Headlines and Theory Of Colours closing the gap rapidly on the top four. With just over 800 to go in the contest In The Headlines; Theory Of Colours and Harts Gap started to turn on the heat more.

With In The Headlines just taking a slight advantage over Theory Of Colours and Harts Gap in that order. When the field approached the 400 meters Rico Hernandez asked the filly In The Headlines for a little more effort and she willingly obligied.

When the runners turned for the judges' top-class filly In The Headlines was clear of her rivals. With one last effort veteran Abrego asked colt Hello World to produce more but the filly In The Headlines on hearing the hooves of the colt opened up and went on to take the contest by one and a half lengths.

With this impressive victory, the filly stamped her authority on the Triple Crown series.

Trainer John O'Brien saddled three winners and jockey Dillon Khelawan booted home three winners as well.

Live racing action will resume on October 28 with the feature event being the Caribbean Champion Stakes a grade two race for West Indian Bred three-year-olds and over which will travel over 1,800 meters on the main course.