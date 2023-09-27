Boyd fires UWI to Monarch Basketball Classic title

University of the West Indies men's basketball star player Akeel Boyd looks to shoot during the final of the Monarch Basketball Classic tournament against the University of Guyana, at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine. - UWI

NATIONAL basketballer Ahkeel Boyd led the University of the West Indies men`s basketball team to the title over the University of Guyana (UG) in the final of the Monarch Basketball Classic Tournament on Sunday at the UWI-SPEC, St Augustine.

The St Augustine Campus team under the coaching of Kern George exacted revenge for Trinbago Knight Riders after they lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League final on that same night. The unstoppable “Smally” Boyd led the charge against the Guyanese opposition on the night, scoring from layups, jumpers and several three pointers from close to the center court on his way to a tournament-high 57 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Boyd was in red-hot form throughout the tournament dropping 44 points in the semi-final round.

UG were the aggressors at the start of the match as they ran away with a 23-15 lead in the first quarter. However, the “Smally Show” began and UWI took a 49-38 lead into the half-time interval following a dominating 34-15 second quarter. The visitors improved their showing in the third quarter cutting the lead by five points 68-74 to make things interesting in the final period. But the Boyd brothers combined for more points to close off the match at 94-78.

UG`s Kadeem Peterkin was their best player with 22 points and seven rebounds, Jeter Harris added 18 points and UWI`s Ahkeem “Fatto” Boyd notched 19 points and five rebounds.

In the bronze medal, New Chapter Global Sport Academy (NCA) edged out the Matthew Pierre Academy (MPA) 71-67. NCA`s Timothy Belgrave topped the scoring chart with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jaden Roberts also chipped in with 15 points. MPA`s Clint Graham was all over the stats sheets on both ends of the floor scoring 20 points, four assists, 19 rebounds and seven steals. Shakeem Morris notched 18 points.

In the female category, Royals Basketball Academy played unbeaten against the UWI and UG to complete a 4-0 record in the tournament. UWI finished second after recording two victories against UG. Ize- Tao best was the Most Valuable Player, averaging 11 points, three steals and four rebounds.