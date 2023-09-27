Body of drowned man found near Baba Man’s bridge

Fareed Ali Kassim, 73 of New Grant. found near Baba Man's bridge.

THE body of Fareed Ali Kassim, who disappeared while bathing at Indian Bay, Mayaro, on Monday, washed ashore on Tuesday night.

Alisha Mohammed, head of the Troopers Search and Rescue Team, which was involved in the search for Kassim, 73, said they discovered the body shortly after 7 pm.

She said it was found at the back of Baba Man’s Bridge, not far from where he disappeared.

Kassim vanished in rough waters close to 2 pm on the Republic Day holiday. He had gone to the beach with his friend of 14 years, Farouk Mohammed, 62.

Mohammed said they were accustomed to visiting beaches across the country, as they were two elderly bachelors who spent a lot of time rediscovering scenic places in Trinidad.

He was among the search party when Kassim’s body was found.

He said he last saw his friend when he went into the water and left him on the shore talking to other acquaintances.

When he came back he did not see Kassim, but people on shore alerted him to Kassim flailing his hands in the air, indicating he was in difficulty, beyond the breakers.

Mayaro police visited and the body was ordered removed to a mortuary, pending a post mortem.

WPC Roberts is continuing investigations.