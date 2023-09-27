A nation of tears, pain, but no justice

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I just want to say my two cents about what is happening in TT.

Imagine children being shot and murdered in this county and nobody staged a march, nobody blocked the roads, no tyres were burned in the street. Everything was just normal, like nothing happen.

What a shame to see how we have become towards each other. So many murders and the killers cannot be found, and we just stay quiet and mind our own business when what we should be doing as citizens is getting up and out and saying enough is enough.

So many people are living in fear as home invasions continue. Seniors citizen are being beaten and robbed. Some are even murdered by these hooligans and we still do not protest.

A young girl was kidnapped and raped and that was alright. The accused even got bail. No justice for families in this country – just tears and pain.

We have an incompetent Minister of National Security who doesn't have a clue about what to do, and a Commissioner of Police who also doesn't know what to do or say. Not even one person has a solution for the spiralling crime?

We are over 400 murders for the year so far and there is no stake-out by the police, no sting operation to get the guns coming through the open borders. Everything continues as usual – no arrests, no convictions, no sentencing. Nobody is not going to jail for life again, nobody is being hanged, no more cat-o-nine tail for criminals. And no justice for grieving families.

So, the criminals have won. What a shame! What are we really doing?

May God help us all.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail