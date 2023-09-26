Why no info on aborted talks?

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The TTFA meeting on Thursday was reportedly aborted due to lack of a quorum. To date little to nothing has come from the media, tantamount to indifference, lack of concern and lethargy.

Do the media understand our society and the role of football in our national psyche? What role is being played here is hard to comprehend.

This is absolutely unacceptable with regard to our right to know. Thanks for those who were able to advise us.

News and sports editors, take note.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

past football administrator

and FIFA referee