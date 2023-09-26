Trinidad and Tobago's Serrant, 20, eager to face Mexico in Gold Cup qualifer

Trinidad and Tobago's women footballers train ahead of their Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifier vs Mexico on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

Trinidad and Tobago footballer Maria-Frances Serrant is looking forward to the clash against hosts Mexico in the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifier at Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca on Tuesday. Kick-off is 10 pm (TT time).

The striker told TTFA media, “It means a lot to come out here and against all odds fight for a spot in the Gold Cup. It means a lot because a lot of eyes are on us and on me as an upcoming player to carry the mantle for TT. With this platform, we definitely have to play really hard.”

She added, “We are sticking together to help the new faces. The new faces are doing good and I`m happy that they took the call-up to strengthen and widen our group.”

She further explained that playing in Mexico last year for the World Cup qualifiers helped them to adjust to the weather and altitude conditions leading up to the match.

Within the last few months, Serrant has joined the ranks as a professional player joining Nepean FC NSW League One in Australia. The 20 year old discussed her switch to professional football: “The World Cup campaign ended last year. I went back to University West Texas A&M; I had a pretty good season, I won offensive player of the year and I made All- Conference, All- Region and All American. Then, In January/ February, I got contacted with a few teams to play pro and withdraw from school. I went to Australia, and I played there and had a good season.”

The former youth player has the experience of already having a few years of senior football and believes that she knows her role on the team.

TT SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Kimika Forbes, Simone Eligon, Malaika Dedier

Defenders: Crystal Molineaux, Tamara Johnson, Victoria Swift, Karyn Forbes, Brittney Williams, Kedie Johnson, Christa Waterman, Chrissy Mitchell

Midfielders: Renee Mike, Chelcy Ralph, Alexcia Ali, Asha James, Talia Martin, Sarah De Gannes, Naomi Guerra, Talia Simon

Forwards: Maria-Frances Serrant, Tsainne Leander, Jolie St Louis, Raenah Campbell