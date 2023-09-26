St Andrew's Primary in Scarborough reopens

After a two-week closure, classes have resumed at the St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School, Scarborough.

A press release from the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology late on Sunday. said the school will reopen after “its unexpected closure due to health and safety concerns.”

It said the division has taken comprehensive measures, as recommended by public health officers and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency to guarantee the health and well-being of the staff and students.

The school opened on September 5, but on the morning of September 12, parents were called to pick up their children after classes were abruptly ended. It was said the state of the school was unsatisfactory, with mould, poor lighting in some classrooms and some toilets not working.

Previously, on February 17, the school was closed for the rest of that term owing to the same issues.