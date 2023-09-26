Sidey's, Stokely Vale in TFA KO final

A Sidey's FC player shields the ball from his Golden Lane opponent in the TFA knockout semis on Saturday. -

Sidey’s of Speyside and Stokely Vale of Plymouth will contest the Tobago Football Association FA knockout final, on a date to be announced.

Both teams won their semi-finals in contrasting fashion, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium last Saturday.

Stokely Vale survived a 4-3 result over Georgia FC in the first match, and Sidey's hammered Golden Lane 6-1 in the later fixture.

Both teams looked hungry for a positive result in the opening match, but it was Kwame Mc Dougal who broke the game open for Stokely Vale, with the first goal of his hat-trick in the 25th minute.

Stefano Wright extended Stokely Vale’s advantage four minutes later and Mc Dougal sent the Plymouth posse into ecstasy with his second strike in the 31st minute.

Despite the deficit, Georgia kept pressing and their persistence paid dividends, as J’ Sean Washington found the net three minutes into added-on time in the first half, to keep the game interesting going into the second period.

Deon Thomas brought some tension into the match, when his goal for Georgia ten minutes after the resumption reduced the scoreline to 3-2.

But Mc Dougal created some breathing space for Stokely Vale with his third goal in the 58th minute.

Sensing the game slipping away, the Georgia bench became very vocal and despite Washington’s late strike in the 91st minute, the final whistle favoured Stokely Vale.

Commenting after the game, Stokely Vale manager Quidell Joefield said the experience of his players made the difference.

“We were comfortable at 4-2, but Georgia put up a tremendous fight in the last 20 minutes, and while our fitness is not up to scratch, the coach gave his instructions and the experience of the players held out," he said.

Looking to the final, Joefield said, “We are confident of bringing the trophy to Plymouth; we know it will be a tough game, we just have to improve on our fitness, but we are confident”.

In the other semi, Sidey’s breezed past Golden Lane FC, but the scoreline may not reflect a true picture of Golden Lane performance.

Both teams had their fair share of possession in the opposing third, but while Golden Lane lacked the cohesion, Sidey’s were more creative and clinical.

Stephon Antione headlined Sidey’s performance with a hat-trick, and goals from Pavel Warrick, Kyle Davidson and Weah Adams iced the victory.

Aaron Clarke converted a sixth-minute penalty for Golden Lane, but it was fool's gold.

Sidey’s coach Ako George is not a worried man looking ahead to the final, he said, “We are never concerned about the opponent, our boys know how to play and once they follow instructions, we are always confident."

Expressing his thoughts on the game, Goerge said, “Golden Lane started with energy and enthusiasm but our possession game wore down their legs. As you can see, four of our goals were scored in the second half.”

George added that his team is on a mission this season. “We were disappointed with our loss in the quarter-finals last season,” he said,“It was like a slap in the face, so we are motivated and locked in, to win all competitions this season.”

Sidey’s dominated St Clair Coaching School 5-1 in the quarter-finals while Stokely Vale progressed on penalties versus Roxborough Lakers, following a goalless result in open play.