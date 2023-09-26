Shift in approach needed in education

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I believe that to address the ongoing deterioration of TT's education system, a comprehensive solution is essential.

The path to rescuing the country's beleaguered education system necessitates a shift in approach. The Education Minister must heed the call to "come down from there," as the young people would say, and engage in meaningful collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

Tackling school violence and enhancing the overall quality of education requires a collective effort. Moreover, introducing holistic learning styles as an option can significantly enhance the educational experience, ensuring a safer and more inclusive environment that fosters better student retention and a brighter future for our youth.

Firstly, increasing funding for education at all levels is crucial. This includes investing in infrastructure, learning materials, and teacher training.

Secondly, a curriculum overhaul is needed to ensure relevance and alignment with the demands of the modern world. Incorporating vocational and technical education can better prepare students for the job market.

Teacher recruitment and retention must be a priority, offering competitive salaries and professional development opportunities. I also believe technology integration and online learning resources can help bridge gaps in access and quality education.

Of course, community and parental involvement strategy is vital to create a supportive learning environment.

Collaborative efforts between the Government, schools and communities can revitalise TT's education system and provide a brighter future for its students because as we all know children learn and retain from educators they like and can relate to.

"The future of our nation is in the children's school bag." Dr Eric Williams emphasised the importance of education for the future development and progress of TT.

This quote underscores the idea that investing in the education of young people is vital for the nation's growth and prosperity.

S BENOIS SELMAN

via e-mail