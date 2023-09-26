Rowley welcomes Kamla's 'voluminous' reply to crime talks invitation

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister welcomed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s acceptance of his invitation to crime talks, in a post on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday evening.

Dr Rowley said that from Persad-Bissessar’s seven-page reply, he would focus on what could be extracted as elements of public interest in line with his invitation to have bilateral talks.

“The Opposition’s voluminous response contains an appendix of suggested issues to which the Government will add and respond by outlining additional matters to be raised by the Government.

“When this is done there will then be an agenda of work for the suggested eight-person committee.”

He said the Government would ignore all fictional inclusions and engage with the Opposition on the facts and the possibilities of all the identifiable situations.

“The Government team will be named in the coming days and the actual engagements will take place after the budget debates are concluded.

“In the interim, there could be a further exchange of documents as initially suggested.”