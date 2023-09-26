Political piggybacking on horrific disasters

Family members of the shooting victims supported by neighbors and other relatives La Retreat Ext Road Guanapo Thursday September 21, 2023. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: We saw it with the terrible accidental deaths of the four divers in 2022. We are now seeing a repeat performance with the murders of the four children in Guanapo on September 21. We have the trade union movement appearing to relish piggybacking on horrific human disaster for 15 minutes of social media fame.

From a political viewpoint it is expected that the sitting Opposition would offer sincere condolences yet still make space to rubbish the PNM. Par for the political course. With a general election due in 2025, every single murder counts because the murder toll can garner extra votes.

However, the trade unions appear overjoyed to clamber on the backs of four dead children. They have all year to engage with the media. Perhaps the media do not seek them out as interesting reading. Plain talking is not bad manners, is it?

The unions galleried big time on Friday. The Government murdered those children. The Government this, the Government that, and the other. Pathetic political vomiting on the eve of the Republic holiday.

My unsolicited point is that using death to garner publicity is just so obscene. The media can be contacted year round. Why all the salivating over death and using murder as a political tool?

What is the true political value of 15 minutes of blood-soaked fame?

At this point in time it would seem that we have a coalition of opposition parties heavily reliant on potholes, landslides and murders as their modus operandi.

And, as we say in local parlance, what else is there that these people can do?

Who we go put?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin