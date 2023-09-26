Pensioner missing at sea off Mayaro

Fareed Ali Kassim, 73 of New Grant. missing at sea -

A search is continuing for Fareed Ali Kassim, who disappeared while sea bathing at Mayaro on Monday.

Kassim, 73, of Red Road, New Grant, was drifting in the water shortly before 2 pm and has not been seen since.

Air and Coast Guards continued searching on Tuesday, along with Troopers Search and Rescue Team.

Kassim went to the beach with his friend of almost two decades Farouk Mohammed, 62, on the Republic Day holiday.

In a telephone interview from Mayaro, where he joined the search for his friend, Mohammed told the Newsday he and Kassim were both bachelors and visited beaches all over the country.

He said they went to Maracas beach last weekend and decided to make the trip to Indian Bay, Stonebright, Mayaro, on the holiday on Monday.

He said neither of them drank. He said they went into the water and came back out after 30 minutes.

Mohammed said some time later, he decided to go back in the water, leaving Kassim on the shore talking to some people he knew, but Kassim indicated he was not going back in.

“When I came back out, I did not see him. Then some people pointed out to me that the old man I came with was in the water, drifting beyond the breakers.

“It was like if the current was pulling him in. His hands were in the air as though he was calling for help, and then he disappeared.

He said he waited for some time, hoping his friend would come out.

When he did not emerge, Mohammed went to the Mayaro police station to report his friend’s disappearance.

Fareed is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, slim built, approximately five foot five inches tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and is partially bald with grey hair and grey beard. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black-and-white shorts.

WPC Roberts is continuing investigations.