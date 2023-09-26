NP employees protest at company HQ

Workers at National Petroleum (NP) are calling for an official to step aside during ongoing investigations into a potential breach of human-resource policy.

Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) branch president at NP Walter Jules relayed the employees’ concerns to the media as they gathered in front of the compound at National Drive, Sea Lots during their lunch period on Tuesday.

Jules said the allegations surround questions over an appraisal score. He said a whistleblower brought the matter to the attention of the union.

Jules said while the CEO has told employees the matter will be investigated, this is not enough.

He said the official in question should do the “right and honourable thing” and step aside to allow for a fair and thorough investigation.