Man gunned down in Santa Cruz

A supervisor with Seereeram Brothers Ltd was gunned down on Cangrejal Road, Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

A police report said around 2.30 pm Shastri Gopaul was leaving the Stollmeyer Quarry, driving a yellow Mitsubishi L200 van. As he approached a guard booth, a white Nissan Tiida, which had been parked nearby blocked the road. Two men got out and started shooting at Gopaul, then escaped.

Gopaul was found dead behind the wheel of the van.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into Thursday’s shooting in the Heights of Guanapo that led to the deaths of three children and a teen with five others injured. However, a senior police source told Newsday there are no new leads at this time.