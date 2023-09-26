Bocas writing masterclass tackles history in the making

Lorraine Nero -

Budding writers tackling historical topics can take part in a masterclass tailored to their needs with the upcoming, History in the Making, writing workshop.

Organised by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest and co-facilitated by historian Professor Bridget Brereton and senior librarian at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, Lorraine Nero, the three-part masterclass runs from September 28-October 6, and consists of online and in-person components.

The primary goal of the workshop is to share best practices in historical research and presentation as they pertain to a wide variety of writing projects. The masterclass is suitable for both academic and non-academic writers working in fields such as memoir and family history, documentary, archival studies, and similar genres, a media release said.

Applicants should submit a 300 to 500-word proposal outlining the nature and goals of their specific project upon registration.

“There are many different forms of historical writing,” Brereton said in the release, clarifying the role and function of research in non-fiction writing and writing generally. “Memoir, autobiography and biography; family history; the history of a village or any small community, or of a cultural form; historical fiction – they each call for different kinds of sources and different approaches.”

Session one of the masterclass, on September 28, consists of a two-hour online intensive Zoom engagement led by Brereton. Session two, running from October 1-6, will be conducted via the online interactive forum Padlet, moderated by Nero. Session three, a two-hour class facilitated by Nero in person, will take place at the Alma Jordan Library, UWI, St Augustine.

Trinidad and Tobago-based attendees are encouraged to attend all three components, while international participants can register for the online sessions only.

No prior publications are necessary to apply for this intermediate-level masterclass, and participants can benefit from History in the Making whether they are established or emerging writers, the release said.

Speaking about the sessions’ relevance to writers at all stages of their careers, Nero says, “We all have horizons shaped by experiences and culture. Historical research and interrogating different sources build the capacity to broaden our perspectives and push the boundaries of those horizons.”

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s year-round workshop series, sponsored by the National Gas Company, offers sessions on writing craft and professional development at various levels and covering diverse topics. To keep up-to-date on these and other NGC Bocas Lit Fest activities, join the mailing list at newsletter.bocaslitfest.com.

More info

Full guidelines and registration links for the workshop are online at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest website: www.bocaslitfest.com/events/history-in-the-making-masterclass-with-bridget-brereton-and-lorraine-nero/.