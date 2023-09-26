All because the Treasury empty?

THE EDITOR: Several bits of information have come to me and I have pondered over how I should process them. I have decided the best way to decipher them is to put them in the form of multiple questions. So here goes:

1. Why does the Government owe T&TEC over $1 billion?

2. Why does WASA owe T&TEC over $800 million?

3. Why are new pensioners having such a hard time trying to collect their NIS pensions?

4. Why have VAT refunds not been paid?

5. Why have tax refunds not been paid?

6. Why are roads still in such states of disrepair?

7. Why has WASA not replaced the mains in Petit Valley which were scheduled for March?

8. Why has the Minister of Finance extended the tax amnesty so many times?

In my humble opinion the singular answer to these questions is that the Treasury is empty. I would be extremely happy to be proven wrong.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin