Venezuelan migrants' permits ready

In this file photo, Venezuelans deliver their documents for renewal of their work permits to the Immigration Office. -

The Ministry of National Security has advised that the second tranche of approved Minister's permits for registered Venezuelan nationals in TT will be ready for collection from Tuesday.

A list of approved permit numbers is available on the ministry's website https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermitexemptionextension/ - and its social media pages.

The ministry said the issuing of the permits for those Venezuelans who registered under the Migrant Registration Framework will be conducted from 8 am-2 pm at the ministry's enforcement unit at 135 Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Registered migrants will be required to present their previously issued registration card so it can be updated and a form of identification.

The ministry said registrants will be advised when further approvals are granted and collection periods are identified.