Venezuelan migrants' permits ready
The Ministry of National Security has advised that the second tranche of approved Minister's permits for registered Venezuelan nationals in TT will be ready for collection from Tuesday.
A list of approved permit numbers is available on the ministry's website https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermitexemptionextension/ - and its social media pages.
The ministry said the issuing of the permits for those Venezuelans who registered under the Migrant Registration Framework will be conducted from 8 am-2 pm at the ministry's enforcement unit at 135 Henry Street, Port of Spain.
Registered migrants will be required to present their previously issued registration card so it can be updated and a form of identification.
The ministry said registrants will be advised when further approvals are granted and collection periods are identified.
