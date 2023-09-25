Trinidad to host Christian marriage convention in 2025

CEO of Tourism Trinidad Limited Carla Cupid. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TRINIDAD has been selected to host the North American Secretariat Worldwide Marriage Encounter Convention 2025 (WWME), Tourism Trinidad said in a statement on the weekend.

“This is the first occasion in the 55-year history of WWME that it will be held outside of the United States.”

The event takes place from June 20-22, 2025.

“The WWME movement aims to proclaim the value of marriage and Holy Orders in the Church and the world. This convention brings together couples and priests from throughout North America and the Caribbean, allowing them to share experiences, engage in workshops, and connect with like-minded individuals enthusiastic about improving relationships in marriage and the priesthood,” the release said.

Trinidad was selected because of its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and engaging sites and attractions, Tourism Trinidad said.

“Trinidad's vibrant and diverse community is well-equipped to welcome the estimated 1,500 to 2,000 attendees who will be arriving from different corners of the world.”

Most attendees will arrive in Trinidad on June 18, 2025, ensuring they have ample time to experience the Corpus Christi observances and explore our sites and attractions alongside their families, the release said.

“We are most pleased to be hosting the 2025 Worldwide Marriage Encounter Convention,” said Carla Cupid, CEO of Tourism Trinidad. “This is a significant event for Trinidad and Tobago, and we look forward to welcoming couples from all over the world to our shores. It shows the growing confidence internationally for our destination as always in season for any activity.”

The release added, “Trinidad's selection as the host destination underscores Trinidad's growing reputation as a world-class destination capable of hosting prestigious events of global significance. This is why Tourism Trinidad saw it fit to play an instrumental part in getting the bid in for the event.

“As the convention draws near, Tourism Trinidad is committed to collaborating closely with the organizing committee to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all attendees. We look forward to showcasing Trinidad's beauty, culture, and hospitality during this historic event.”