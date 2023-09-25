Trinidad and Tobago squad named for Women's Gold Cup qualifiers

In this April 12, 2022 file photo, TT’s Asha James (L) controls the ball against a Guyana senior women’s player during the Concacaf World Cup qualifier, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - David Reid

A 23-MEMBER women's football senior squad was chosen ahead of the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifier against Mexico at Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca on Tuesday from 10 pm (TT time).

Sisters Karyn and Kimika Forbes, defender Victoria Swift and midfielder Asha James are a few seasoned campaigners in the squad.

Head coach of TT Richard Hood, speaking to TT Football Association media, said, "As we all know a number of players were not available and I think the squad that we have is the best squad that is available to us at this time. The ladies have been hard working, they have really been commited to representing the country and I look forward to seeing what they can do."

Lauryn Hutchinson, Liana Hinds and Rhea Belgrave are a few of the familiar faces missing from the team for the upcoming match.

James is anticipating the Mexico match. "It is a great opportunity for us as a country playing at this level and once again I am very happy to be selected," James said.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Kimika Forbes, Simone Eligon, Malaika Dedier

Defenders: Crystal Molineaux, Tamara Johnson, Victoria Swift, Karyn Forbes, Brittney Williams, Kedie Johnson, Christa Waterman, Chrissy Mitchell

Midfielders: Renee Mike, Chelcy Ralph, Alexcia Ali, Asha James, Talia Martin, Sarah De Gannes, Naomi Guerra, Talia Simon

Forwards: Maria-Frances Serrant, Tsainne Leander, Jolie St Louis, Raenah Campbell