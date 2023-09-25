Six-race holiday card at Santa Rosa Park

In this file photo, Soca Harmony, with veteran jockey Nobel Abrego aboard, is led to the winner's circle by her handlers after winning the Carib Trinidad Derby Stakes, on the Republic Day racing, at the Santa Rosa Race Park, Arima, on September 24, 2022. - AYANNA KINSALE

When racing action resumes today at Santa Rosa Park, Arima punters will witness a six-race holiday card.

The feature event on the day's card will be the penultimate race which is the Trinidad Derby Stakes that would be run over a distance of 2,000 metres. Six runners have been declared to face Starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 4.15 pm.

Champion trainer John O'Brien has a strong hand in this contest in which he will send out three runners. These entrants from the O'Brien barn are In The Headlines winner of the Guineas on May 30 and Midsummer Classic on August 1. Also coming out of the O'Brien yard will be Blinding Lights and Hello World which should be sent off as pre-race favourite after he demolished by eleven lengths on August 31. Trainer Glen Mendez will send out a pair in Little Lady and Theory Of Colours. While Trainer Lester Alexis will send out Harts Gap for owner Dwight Hunte.

Punters will also have the opportunity to see the juveniles taking the track in the opening contest over the distance of 800 metres. Of the five babes expected to face Campbell John O'Brien will send out Soca Synergy for owner Lester Moore. As well as Headlines Again and Creme De La Creme all flying the O'Brien flag. Trainers Glen Mendez and Johnathan Lyder will each saddle one. Bee Alert will be sent out by trainer Mendez for owner Errol Stables and trainer Lyder will saddle Red Alert for owner Alan Cabral.

Turfites will have the opportunity to capitalise on a Superfecta carryover of $2,333.93 that would be expected to grow.

The post time for the six-race card is at 1.30 pm.