'Mechanical problem' at booster station affects south Trinidad water supply

SEVERAL parts of South Trinidad are experiencing disruptions in their water supply owing to a "mechanical problem" affecting the pumps at the TCO booster station.

The Water and Sewerage Authority said emergency repairs will be completed by 4pm on Tuesday.

In a press release on Monday, WASA told customers it might take up to 48 hours for the supply to return to normal in some affected areas, which included the water supply schedules.

Affected areas:

Princes Town, Manahambre, Iere Villge, Williamsville, Tabaquite, Poonah, Reform, Harmony Hall, Morne Roche Quarry Road, Morichal, Piparo, Whiteland, Sisters Road, Brothers Road, Hardbargain, Rio Claro, Cushe, Bristol, Mafeking, Cedargrove, Cascadoux, Kernaham, Rabita, Resthouse, Manzanilla, Plaisance, Alexis, Panhandle, Solomon Street, Peter Hill, St Ann’s, Begorat Hill, Tableland, New Grant, parts of Moruga, Friendship, Ste Madeleine, Cedar Hill, Borde Narve, Bronte, Monkey Town, Barrackpore, Penal Rock Road, Rochard Road, Rochard Douglas Road, Bunsee Trace, Clarke Road, Lengua, Golconda, Retrench, Corinth, Palmyra, Reform, Mt Stewart, St Charles, St Clements, Malgretoute