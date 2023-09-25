Iron-fist approach needed to wake up country

THE EDITOR: The country seems to be engrossed in “negativity” and the blame game is being spattered about from many circles. I ask that we just look at the man in the mirror; all will be revealed. We have become a country of haters, killers and just talkers with no action. I would just like to touch on a bit of positivity.

The employers of CEPEP are a labour force that shows what love for country really means. Day after day they are out there in the broiling sun trying to keep the open spaces clean. These simple folks put a lot of love and effort into their duties, which somehow go unnoticed. From as early as 5 am, they are out there toiling to keep the environment clean without fear or favour. Sad to say, but it is the opposite with employees of the regional corporations.

We need to take a page from the efforts of such humble people. I think it is high time we perform with an improved level of efficiency instead of babbling all over the place like some politicians. I hold no political bias for any party because I am none of the above. I stopped sticking my finger a long time ago for people who just enjoy the fat of the land with very little remorse.

Believe it or not, this country has not recovered from the insurrection of 1990. The leader of the attempted coup has gone to be judged by his master with absolutely no remorse for the destruction that was caused by his actions. A large percentage of the serious crimes now committed emanated from his regime, such as wanton murders, kidnappings and robberies. No longer is the population able to live in safety and comfort, with people just wondering what's next.

All these fly-by-night criminologists are a waste of time, they all have an agenda.

I remember Cuba's Fidel Castro putting off Christmas at one time, and sending his people to cut cane. I'm advocating that we clean up the environment for the season that most people clean their home.

I am not in favour of any dictatorship but we need to feel some iron-fist authority to wake up this country. Not by unlawful means, of course, but positive, firm actions. Let us follow the CEPEP code, in my words: “Come early, perform earnestly and get paid.”

We have a beautiful country, let's not allow politicians to fragment us with their racial politics while their coffers are spilling over with streams of wealth.

Let us be rich in quality and not quantity.

