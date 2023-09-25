IATF seize pistol, ammo, narcotics in Port of Spain

File photo

POLICE found a Colt Mark IV pistol and a magazine with seven rounds of ammunition in an abandoned structure at Fatima Trace, Laventille on Sunday morning.

They also found 221 grammes of cocaine and 430 grammes of marijuana in an empty lot at Oxford Street.

In a release, the police service said the searches were done by members of the Inter-Agency Task Force during exercises which started just before 7 am and continued until noon.

The gun was found during a routine foot patrol by IATF officers and the narcotics were found when they executed a search warrant on Oxford Street.

There they extended their search to an empty lot next door as part of Operation Blue Line.

The items were seized for further processing.

The release said the exercises were led by Snr Supt Alexander, ASP Ramesar and Supt Spence, and were co-ordinated by Insp Steele, Sgt Bethelmy and Insp Sirju. They also involved a team from the K9 Unit.