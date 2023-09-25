For Chaconia Gold awardee, Sieunarine Coosal, 'failure is not an option'

President Christine Kangaloo pins the Chaconia Gold medal on businessman Sieunarine Coosal at the national awards ceremony at President's House on Sunday. - Photo courtesy office of the President

BUSINESS HALL of Fame inductee Sieunarine Coosal - entrepreneur, philanthropist and executive chairman of the Coosal’s Group of Companies - lives by a single mantra.

“My mantra is and always will be ‘failure is not an option.’”

The dynamic businessman says he is humbled to have received TT’s second-highest award, the Chaconia Gold at the Republic Day National Awards ceremony.

“In life, we experience many momentous occasions. I am humbled to have experienced

many in the past few years of my life’s journey.

“Over the decades, I received several awards for outstanding performance and continuous contribution to the business community, as well as the social development of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Not only as an individual but as a fully established and recognised leading manufacturer and contractor in the construction and quarrying industry, without a doubt to receive the Chaconia Gold National Award is profoundly my greatest accomplishment.”

In 2019, Coosal was inducted into the TT Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame. He also received an honorary doctorate from The UWI in 2021.

Of receiving the Chaconia Gold, Coosal said he was humbled and thankful for the recognition of his accomplishments.

“And, it is with deep humility, that I accepted the same.

“My life’s intents and purposes are to always add value in all areas and more importantly, to my country which I am extremely proud of.”

Coosal said the twin-island Republic boasts of very diverse people, culture, cuisine, festivals, wildlife, sports, and Tobago’s numerous attractions, just to name a few. He said these took precedence over any “negative element which may exist.”

“We thrive as a people and we are very resilient.”

He said the Chaconia Gold was not only an invaluable recognition of his work and contribution to TT, but also the incredible people who journeyed with him and supported him.

“I am deeply encouraged to always strive for excellence and to continue to follow this path, as an

example for many generations to come.”

“Perseverance, hard work and sacrifice are some of the keys to a successful life,” he said but noted that

“just as I have experienced many peaks along the way, in the face of major challenges

the valleys are deemed as only stumbling blocks.”

These, he said, were reminders “to always remain steadfast to my dreams, to ignore distractions and not be deterred.”

“I am driven to set major goals for myself and work diligently towards them until completion.

“I also strongly believe, that balance in work and personal life is critically important for your success to be sustainable.”

For him, the “building blocks” of his existence are C.R.I.S: character, reputation, integrity and - his chief cornerstone - spirituality.

“My existence is faith-based, without compromise.

I am passionate about exploring new dimensions while preserving my founding principles,” he said as he also extended congratulations to all this year’s awardees.