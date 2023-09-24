Writers Centre celebrates Michael Anthony

Writers Centre will pay tribute to late Michael Anthony. - Photo courtesy Kwame Emmanuel Boatswain

The work of recently deceased literary titan Michael Anthony will be in focus on September 30, as the Writers Centre welcomes book-lovers to the first public event since its recent relaunch.

Home to the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the Writers Centre – at 14 Alcazar Street in St Clair – will host a special edition of the ongoing BYOBB (Bring Your Own Book and Bottle) series, celebrating Anthony’s writing.

Now also home to both Paper Based Bookshop and a branch of Full Bloom Coffee, the Writers Centre offers book-based events for writers and creatives at all stages of their development. BYOBB was established by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest as an online series during the covid19 pandemic, and is an informal gathering focused on recent books that participants are reading and enjoying.

This special edition brings the popular series into physical space, featuring informal conversation and readings from Michael Anthony’s vast body of work. Featured readers Lisa Allen-Agostini, June Aming, Lance Dowrich and Hadassah K Williams will all share brief excerpts from works by Anthony that have most influenced them, such as Green Days by the River, The Year in San Fernando, and Butler, Till the Final Bell.

The event starts at 6 pm and is free and open to all. Those attending are invited to bring their favourite books by Anthony and a bottle of their favourite beverage.

Speaking of Anthony’s creative influence, Allen-Agostini said he was “such a hardworking and prolific wordsmith and his works are much-loved parts of our canon. I am glad he was appreciated during his lifetime and that we can continue to celebrate his legacy now.”

Paper Based Bookshop will keep special opening hours to facilitate sales of Anthony’s titles alongside all their other catalogue offerings.

Bianca Peake, manager of the bookshop, reflected with pride on continuing to keep Anthony’s bibliography available: “We’re thrilled that our inaugural collaboration at Paper Based Bookshop’s new home at the Writers Centre will be a celebration of the enduring legacy of Michael Anthony. We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces come together to recognise his many literary contributions.”

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s youth and hospitality manager Marielle Forbes remarked on the Writers Centre’s reinvigorated role in free and public programming.

“It is heartwarming to see the return of the in-person BYOBB to its home at the Writers Centre – and with a special tribute to a significant contributor to the landscape of Caribbean literature.

"The Writers Centre was developed as a space for all our writers and readers to engage in creative community dialogue and celebrate the breadth of our literary landscape.”

To keep up to date on future events at the Writers Centre, visit www.bocaslitfest.com or follow the NGC Bocas Lit Fest on social media @bocaslitfest.com.