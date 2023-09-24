Warriors storm into sixth CPL final, TKR await

Guyana Amazon Warriors wicketkeeper/batsman Azam Khan. - (via Amazon Warriors)

Guyana Amazon Warriors powered their way to a sixth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Friday night, as they got a convincing 81-run win versus outgoing champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the second qualifier at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Batting first, the Amazon Warriors got to a competitive total of 182 for six, with Azam Khan (54 off 27 balls) and Shai Hope (40 off 33 balls) both playing important innings. Khan raced to his 14th T20 fifty in just 25 balls and smashed five fours and fours sixes in his timely knock.

The 2022 champions proved to be no match for the Amazon Warriors bowlers, as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 101 inside 16 overs. The Tallawahs were reeling at 41 for six at one stage, and it was an unbeaten knock of 43 off 33 balls by Imad Wasim which helped them to cross the 100-run mark.

Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir, 44, led the bowling with impeccable figures of three for seven. Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius struck twice in the fifth over and finished with figures of two for 21.

The Warriors will now meet four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders from 7 pm in Sunday's final at the same venue. The Warriors have never won a CPL title and were beaten by their rivals TKR in the 2018 final.