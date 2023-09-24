Two San Juan teenaged girls reported missing

MISSING: Sydney Lalla - Photo courtesy ttps

TWO teenaged girls from San Juan, one 13 and the other 17, have been reported missing to the police by their worried relatives.

In the first incident, Rhea Mangal, 13, went missing on Friday. A police press release said that the Petit Bourg, San Juan girl was last seen around 11.45 pm on September 22, and was reported missing to the San Juan Police Station at around 5.35 pm on Saturday.

She is described as being of East Indian in descent, five feet tall, of slim build and brown in complexion with long straight hair.

Mangal was last seen wearing a pair of long, blue pants and a yellow hoodie.

In the second incident, police said 17-year-old Sydney Lalla of Saddle Road, San Juan was last seen around 5 pm, on Saturday. She was reported missing to the San Juan Police Station, around 6.30 pm, on that same date.

Lalla is said to be of mixed descent, five feet seven inches tall, of medium build and dark brown in complexion with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a white skirt and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens is asked to call the San Juan Police Station at 638-3416 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.