Tobago tourism advocate grateful for national award

Fomer Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood James. -

OUTSPOKEN, straightforward and fearless are just a few of the words that describe Carol-Ann Birchwood-James.

A former president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Birchwood-James is being awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) at Sunday’s national awards at President’s House.

She is being recognised for her contribution to the island’s tourism sector.

Of the award, Birchwood-James said, “I am honoured that the State saw it fit to give me this award and I wish to thank God, my family and especially my late husband. He and my mother were my biggest cheerleaders.”

She also thanked the members of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association and the people of Tobago for their support over the years.

With more than 30 years of involvement in the tourism sector, Birchwood-James continues to be a passionate advocate for the island’s stakeholders.

She has been vocal about issues relations to disruptions in inter-island transport and the devastating impact of the covid19 pandemic on Tobago’s tourism product.

Birchwood-James served as president of the association from 2007-2011 and vice-president from 2011-2023.

She has served as a member of the Tourism Development Company from 2011-2015 serving as a member of the Finance Committee and the marketing representative on the board.

Birchwood-James also served as a member of the Tobago Standing Committee which was established to increase visitor arrivals on the island and to address the impact on Tobago’s tourism and its stakeholders.