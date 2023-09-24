Carapo man remanded on gun charges

A revolver which was seized by police. - Ttps

A 26-year-old man was remanded into custody after appearing before an Arima Magistrate last week, charged with firearm possession offences.

A police press release said Akeem Simon of Carapo, was arrested by officers of the Pinto Road Police Post, during an exercise on September 16.

He was later charged by PC Bosland for:

* Possession of Prohibited Weapons for the Purpose of trafficking namely one AR-15 rifle and one AK-47 rifle.

* Possession of ammunition.

* Possession of a prohibited weapon namely a suppressor.

* Possession of prohibited army clothing.

* Possession of a police uniform.

The accused man pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in court on September 19 and was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to October 19th, 2023.

In another unrelated exercise, this time in St James, officers of the Western Division Task Force conducted an exercise between 12 pm and 6 pm, on Saturday, during which they proceeded to Upper Bournes Road.

There they conducted a search in the vicinity of a basketball court where one black and silver revolver was discovered inside a green bag under a derelict vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.