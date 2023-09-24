Author Coryn Clarke hosts book festival

Coryn Ayana Clarke has already written and published seven books. Now the seven-year-old author will take her love for book a step further with the hosting of a book festival, on October 1, at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Road, Port of Spain. The Chronicles of Coryn Children’s Book Festival will feature cultural displays, a pop-up shop for authors, performances by young people and the first ever Chronicles of Coryn and Jonesy’s Literacy Foundation Literary Hero awards.

Coryn told Newsday Kids the idea for the pop-up shop came to her while she was getting ready for bed one night.

“I remember asking Mummy (journalist Dionne Baptiste-Clarke) for extra time because I was reading a book and it was at a really good part and I just had this idea pop in my head to have a pop-up shop for authors.

“The idea kinda evolved since then because it’s going to have a book village, but it’s also going to have cultural displays and a stage for other young children like me to show their talents because that’s really important too.”

Coryn said as a journalist, her mother goes to many events but there aren’t as many options for children.

“The Chronicles of Coryn Children’s Book Festival is important because it’s a safe space where children could interact with each other and rediscover the magic of reading together. The idea is to prove that reading is fun and educational and magical. I learn so much from books and I want all the children to get that too.”

Coryn is working on four more books. She said she writes for herself and others.

“I write for me because it’s fun, and I also write for my great granny Juanita because reading and writing is part of her legacy to me. She loved books too. I write to share what I learn with other children and encourage them to read and follow their own dreams too.”

She said it is important for everyone to read, both adults and children. She had a message for adults as well.

“Reading expands your mind and increases your vocabulary. You could literally learn about anything from books. I love travelling but I can’t do it as often as I’d like, so I read books about the places I want to visit. I love learning about my country and the Caribbean, our culture and our history, reading helps with that as well.

“Reading is like the gateway to everything. I just want adults to understand that children wouldn’t like reading at all if they use it as a punishment."

She said music and theatre will be incorporated into the festival as well, since October is Calypso History Month.

“It isn’t always easy to get information about these things on the internet, so my friends will learn about some of our calypso icons, probably even meet some of them (fingers crossed) and try things like stilt walking. So this festival is kind of like a multi-purpose event.

“So remember I said this event will also provide a stage for young talent? Well it really bothers me that grownups underestimate young children like me. They don’t always listen to us or understand that we are capable of doing great things even though we prove that we can all the time. So this event will feature young and super talented friends like Zachary Ransome, Xhaiden Darius, Katelin Sultan, and a few others.”

Another attraction, she said, will be a play by Penelope Spencer and the Necessary Arts School.

“It will be fantastic, you really shouldn’t miss it. I’m hoping to have a few surprise performances as well so you’ll have to come to see them. We are going to remind everyone that we are young but we are doing amazing things to make our country proud. Maybe then they will change the rules and allow us to be nominated for national awards too.”

She said the festival is a celebration which would also pay tribute to some very important people, including calypso icons.

“I’ll also be giving out the first ever Chronicles of Coryn and Jonesy’s Literacy Foundation Literary Hero awards. This year we have three winners. The first winner is Miss Joan Dayal. She’s super special to me because she’s been supporting me since I wrote my first book at four years old. PaperBased bookshop is literally one of my favourite places because it’s an author’s dream, you know. She sells my books and the books of other authors in her store even though other book shops say they don’t have space for us, well for me. She is definitely my literary hero. I think my granny Juanita would’ve loved her.”

Coryn said she would reveal the other two awardees at the event.

The Jonesy Literacy Foundation was created by Coryn in honour of her great-grandmother Juanita Jones, known to her family as Jonesy. The foundation collects books via donations, as well as buying them, to donate to children who would not have access to them otherwise.

“Tickets (for the festival) cost $50 for children and $100 for adults, but even if you don’t have money and you want to come, please come. We’ll figure it out. This event is for children and it’s super important so I just want all of you to come, come, come let’s have fun together.”

