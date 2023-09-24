Answering the call to journalism

Journalism is an exciting career that can be tremendously rewarding, but it can also be demanding.

As a child, I never considered it as a career, as I had aspired to be a teacher or a flight attendant.

But today, after more than 16 years since I entered this field, I am proud to be part of this social institution that serves as a watchdog over those whose power and position have the greatest impact on people.

My desire to connect with people from varying backgrounds, exchange ideas, and, of course, write are perhaps why journalism has been the only industry in which I have worked (a six-month stint on the on-the-job training programme after graduating from secondary school does not count).

Suffice to say, in retrospect, I was called to journalism. An avid reader of Newsday, I saw an ad for a writer and decided to apply, not thinking that this leap of faith would lead to a rewarding career in the same newspaper for so many years.

As a novice with no formal prior experience in the media, I took notes on everything. For example, I had never been inside a courthouse before joining the media, so everything that happened fascinated me, and I wrote down even simple greetings like "Good morning."

But through my observations and interaction with attorneys, police and others, I learnt the ropes quickly.

At the San Fernando Magistrates' Court, the go-to guy, Terry Gooding knew everything I or anyone needed to know about the court.

He interacted with almost everyone, and everyone in the courthouse knew him. His memory was impeccable, and his calm and friendly personality made him approachable and well loved. He always walked with his diary, saving numbers and adjournment dates, and could quickly turn to the page with the required information without having a directory. He had a deep knowledge of the court system, would find me, whichever court I was in, and signal me to go to another court and give me a heads-up about cases. Even if I was covering another case, I would drop it immediately and go wherever Gooding suggested.

A cancer patient, Gooding eventually succumbed to the disease, but even on his deathbed his bubbly personality never waned.

My former editors Vashtee Achibar and Azard Ali, as well as my late colleagues Richardson Dhalai and Cecily Asson, and others, guided me on how to craft my stories. We shared many memorable moments in the newsroom, working as a team in the San Fernando office.

For me, journalism is much more than reciting what happened. It also includes fact-checking, increasing public awareness, and interpreting the facts to inform and educate the public. It includes giving a voice to those who might be voiceless, showing empathy to others, and helping to bring about change in the lives of many people when we tell their stories.

For example, I once highlighted the story of an aspiring doctor who could not afford to go to university. She and her mother began selling nuts on the streets to make ends meet. Sharing their story resulted in an outpouring of public support. Today, this determined young lady is a medical student realising her dream.

Another one of my stories of which I am extremely proud is the generosity of pan-aficionado Merlin "Mutt" Gill when anthropologist John Sorrillo called on people to donate this country's national instrument to a Cuban band, the Steelband of El Cobre. Not only did Gill of Gill Pans Ltd donate a shipment of pans, but he also witnessed the band perform at the

fiesta del fuego (fire festival) in Cuba, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Happy 30th anniversary Newsday. Here's to many more years of storytelling.