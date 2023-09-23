Uniting to fight crime? No, battle is inevitable

THE EDITOR: I am fed up with the constant narratives of coming together, and the Government and Opposition uniting to fight crime. There is no coming together and no collaboration between the Government and Opposition. The Government is in charge and it's job is to keep the citizens safe and police the society.

If we continue like this the Government would be telling the Opposition to support whatever it is doing, and if it backfires, it would tell the public to cast some blame on the Opposition for not doing its job and being a part of the mess.

The Government would be telling the Opposition to come join it in the fight against crime while running away. And the Opposition would be chasing after the Government and giving advice (fix CCTV cameras, including the ones around the QPS by President's House), but the Government would not listen.

It would instead do something halfway like bail amendment, anti-gang or whistleblower legislation to douse the flames from the public, which isn’t effective or legislatively sound and may cause more problems. And when the Opposition doesn’t support it, the Government would tell the public the Opposition isn’t supporting crime-fighting measures – and the cycle continue.

It is the job of the Government, so the people should be follow up with the people in charge about their plans to fight crime. This is the PNM for you, the agent of chaos, thriving in confusion.

When murders happen or people burn to death in their homes because the nearest fire station is in Tobago, the PNM has a sly habit of telling the public it isn't going to politicise those deaths or tragedies, which is a fig leaf to hide its incompetence.

These tragedies and endless deaths are political. It’s political decisions that got us to the stage. It could be nepotism, hounding down political opponents using taxpayers' dollars, or not buying firefighting equipment. It is dirty political theatrics.

So, we must fight, battle is inevitable. There is no reasoning with criminals, there is no reasoning with the Government, especially PNM, so we must fight back. The Government is in charge, it is responsible, it signed up for the job, end of story. If it can’t deal with it, get out.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas