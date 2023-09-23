Trinbago Knight Riders legends profile:Lendl Simmons – A prolific opener with CPL history

Trinbago Knight Riders' Lendl Simmons in action for the TT francise in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League. - CPL T20

Lendl Simmons was one of the most sought-after T20 batsmen around the world.

He has a rich history of being an aggressive opening batsman and has played for multiple franchises globally.

Simmons, 38, has played for five Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 franchises; Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Stars (now St Lucia Kings) and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Simmons began his CPLT20 career at the inception of the tournament in 2013, but has not represented any regional franchise since 2021.

In 2020, he was integral in carrying TKR to their historic fourth CPLT20 title.

Despite being absent for two years, he still remains among the top three highest scorers of the competition, with 2,629 runs to his name.

Topping the list are St Lucia Kings’Johnson Charles (2,855), and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots wicketkeeper-batsman Andre Fletcher (2,817); both surpassed him at this year’s CPLT20.

However, his greatest career achievement can be considered as his being part of the West Indies team that won both the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. Altogether, he played in five T20 World Cups.

In 2014, he was signed by Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians and went on to score his maiden century that season. The next year, he was crucial in helping the team lift the IPL 8 title.

And in 2017, as a replacement for Englishman Jos Buttler, Simmons was there to hoist another IPL trophy.

Simmons also won titles in Pakistan and Bangladesh leagues.

In his early years, Simmons forced his way into national contention with a blistering knock of 282 against England A in 2008-09, before representing West Indies in the 2002 and 2004 U19 World Cups.

He’s considered a superb fielder and an occasional wicket-keeper. Simmons had a prolific domestic season in 2005-06 and posted an unbeaten 108 against the touring Pakistan side later in the year.

Consequently, he made his ODI debut against Pakistan. After proving his talent in the longer version, Simmons was eventually granted his Test cap in 2009 against the Englishmen.

In July 2022, the feared batsman retired from international cricket. His international career spanned 16 years. He represented the West Indies in eight Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 3763 runs across all formats.

He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006. His T20I debut came a year later against England at The Oval and he made his Test debut in 2009 against England in Port of Spain.