PLOTT raises awareness of human trafficking

Attendees from In the River Ministries, Cocoyea, San Fernando, wearing T-shirts with the quote from the film, God's children are not for sale. -

The Powerful Ladies of Trinidad and Tobago (PLOTT) held a private screening of the movie Sound of Freedom on September 6 at CinemaOne Gemstone in Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

The event was aimed at raising awareness for the victims of human trafficking locally.

Moviegoers donned blue outfits in support of the UN's Blue Heart Campaign, which encourages involvement from governments, civil society, the corporate sector and individuals alike to inspire action and help prevent human trafficking.

In an informal address, head of PLOTT Tracy Farrag urged attendees to be more vigilant and to be aware of any potential “red flags” that could indicate human trafficking, a media release said.

“Human trafficking is a serious problem in our country, and we need to do everything we can to raise awareness about it,” Farrag said.

Miss World TT Ache Abrahams also spoke, committing to do her part in raising awareness for the cause through her platform. She reiterated the need for everyone to play a role in protecting children and vulnerable adults from human trafficking.

“We all have a responsibility to speak out against human trafficking,” she said. “By working together, we can make a difference.”

Also present were former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam, co-ordinator at the Living Water Ministry for Migrants and Refugees Simone Aguilera-Hay, and Miss World TT runner-up Savannah Sanday, whose project focuses on refugees.

About PLOTT

PLOTT is a non-profit organisation founded in 2011 and dedicated to empowering women and girls through education, advocacy, and community outreach. PLOTT works to raise awareness of issues that affect women and girls, such as human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault.