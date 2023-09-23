Heinous acts on children

OVERWHELMING GRIEF: Police officers speak to relatives of the four people, including three children, who were murdered by gunmen at a house along Retreat Ext Road in Guanapo Arima on Thursday morning. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The loss of innocent lives are heinous acts that deeply wound us. Crimes against our children are senseless. Why destroy the very foundation of trust and security in communities? Instead, fear permeates throughout, creating a climate of unease and discomfort. Parents and loved ones are now crippled by this fear. Four killings and five deeply wounded. Our young people are slain without reason. It is very troubling and leaves one to wonder what their dreams and aspirations were.

Young people are the future leaders, innovators and contributors to our society. When they are robbed of their potential through violence it hampers progress and development in all spheres. We are again compelled to admit the loss of young minds with unlimited potential stifles creativity and innovation that could have propelled the nation forward.

There is no doubt the impact of these crimes affects an entire nation's psyche. We should offer prayers and help to the family of Arima as the nation looks upon such atrocities with horror and disbelief. Swift action should be taken to further prevent such horrific acts from recurring. Only then can we hope to heal our wounded society and safeguard our most precious resource – our children.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain