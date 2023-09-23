'Douglar politics' damaging UNC

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The Leader of the Opposition has repeatedly called for the Prime Minister to fire the Minister of National Security. Both the Leader of the Opposition and the Minister of National Security were elected to Parliament 28 years ago and therefore they both know a lot about each other.

The Prime Minister will not dismiss this minister, because they've identified the Achilles heel of the UNC, and under the protection of parliamentary privilege he is the ruling party's answer to "douglar politics."

Douglar politics exists for only one reason; to barricade the Opposition leader and to assassinate the character of anyone who dares to criticise her.

Douglar politics has been damaging the UNC for years and turning people away from the party. And this was one of the reasons why many people refused to vote in the local government elections.

RONALD BHOLA

via e-mail