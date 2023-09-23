Crosby comedy show for Queen's Hall

Nikki Crosby -

Back home from the US, comedienne Nikki Crosby will again take to the local stage with Fifty-ish...Hottt AF!

The show will premiere at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, on September 30 at 8.30 pm, and continues on October 1, from 6.30 pm.

A media release said Crosby has some sizzling stories to share. She's 50-ish and not just hot in body but in the tongue department too.

Crosby has performed at the Apollo, New York, the Montreal Comedy Festival, and various comedy festivals.

Fifty-ish...Hott AF will deliver a blend of stand-up and sit-down comedy.

Tickets are available at regular outlets and at Queen's Hall box office from 12-6 pm.