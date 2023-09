Arima celebrates anniversary

Kaiso Kah Valencia cultural group enjoy themselves during the Arima Borough Day celebrations on Queen Street, Arima. - Ayanna Kinsale

The Arima Borough Corporation and mayor Balliram Maharaj celebrated its 135th anniversary as a royal chartered borough on September 16 with several events.

Among the activities were a parade of the bands at Princess Royal Park, stick fighting, and a pan concert at the velodrome.

Here are some photos from the action on the road during the parade of the bands.