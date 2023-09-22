Young meets with Marubeni

Sandra Welch-Farrell, left; Marubeni Power International of South Jamaica (SJPC) chairman Mo Majeed; Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young; Marubeni Power International Inc general manager overseas power Ryota Kobayashi; and Energy Ministry permanent secretary Sandra Fraser. Photo courtesy MEEI -

Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young met with a Marubeni delegation on Friday to discuss gas as a transition energy in TT.

According to a ministry release, Young, along with permanent secretary Sandra Fraser met with Marubeni Power International Inc general manager overseas Ryota Kobayashi, Marubeni Power International of South Jamaica (SJPC) chairman Mo Majeed and Sandra Welch-Farrell at Trinidad Hilton Hotel and Conference Centre.

Kobayashi, in an update on operations, said that Marubeni is still supportive of gas as a transition energy in areas or regions such as TT where gas is an indispensable form of energy and renewable energy is being added to the energy mix.

He also noted that TT’s assets have been best performing among other sizeable power generation portfolios of Marubeni International Inc.

This is in terms of its technical performance with equal attribution to the good and co-operative relationships being built with its TT partners including the Government as a shareholder.

“Gas is more than a transition fuel as it is going to be around for decades as a cleaner burning fuel when compared to substances such as coal. However, it is part of this country’s energy policy to bring more renewable energy onto the grid, especially by looking towards prospects of wind energy generation along the South-Eastern coast,” Young said.

Hydrogen was also an area of discussion at the meeting as Young shared his vision for TT to become a regional leader in adding renewable energy to the energy mix. He mapped out the areas of action and identified opportunities for synergies including private sector investment.

Young thanked Marubeni for its partnership and expressed the desire to continue working with the company to deliver investments and benefits to the people of TT, the release said.