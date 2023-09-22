Women’s rights, masterclasses in focus at Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival

Our Menopause is a bold, heart-warming look at the untold story of black women’s menopause experience in the UK -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) continues at venues such as MovieTowne, Nalis, and the University of the West Indies. Hosted by the Filmmakers Collaborative of TT (FILMCO), its theme for 2023 is #lookwe!

The festival is screening some 100-plus films from a variety of genres, representing TT, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic, Suriname, St Vincent, Haiti, Brazil, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, France, Spain, Germany, USA, Netherlands, and Nepal.

In a media release FILMCO chairman Derwin Howell said, “Our festival is more than just a gathering; it is a family united by a shared love for film, creative expression, advocacy, and innovation. We are honoured to once again bring you a compelling lineup of local, regional, and international independent films, created either in the Caribbean or with the Caribbean in mind. Our festival is not just about films; it's about celebrating the spirit of creativity, diversity, and unity that defines our community.

“I extend my heartfelt commendations to all the filmmakers who submitted their works this year. Your dedication to your craft and your passion for storytelling is truly inspiring. To those whose films were chosen by our esteemed Programming Committee, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

The release said the film festival continues to be a mainstay of TT’s cultural calendar, and is well-established as the premiere film festival of the English-speaking Caribbean. It is a key incentive for creative innovation in the Caribbean film industry. It continues to carve a needed space that does not readily exist for independent films to be reviewed by local audiences and international sales agents or distributors. It also brings together the business community, by creating a tangible product that they can invest in because it delivers value.

The National Gas Company of TT is the signature sponsor of the festival. With Republic Bank Ltd, Shell, and Tourism Trinidad as fellow sponsors.

iAdvocate for women

Among the highlights of this year’s festival is a collection of films that addresses issues related to domestic violence and women’s rights. Under the theme iAdvocate, this curated mix fielded from the European Film Festival and entries for ttff/23, will be featured on September 22, from 1-3 pm, at MovieTowne.

Sharing the screen is award-winning feminist filmmaker Nicola Zawadi Cross. Cross is a Trinidadian living in the UK, who presents Our Menopause. This film, like all Cross’ powerstories, presents the nuances and complexities and contradictions of lived realities. Our Menopause is a bold, heart-warming look at the untold story of black women’s menopause experience in the UK. It is a short film set on a backdrop of a weekend of pampering, the release said.

Also in this collection is Central American filmmaker Andrea Arauz with her piece

Cuerpos Vivos (Living Bodies). Living Bodies is an experimental documentary short film that seeks, through the sensoriality of images and sounds, to vindicate the empowerment of female bodies and to highlight the harmful stereotypes to which girls, young women, and women in Honduras are exposed. At the same time, it seeks to make visible the high statistics of violence affecting the country.

To add to the global awareness of struggles faced by women, the European Union supported and provided two award-winning short films – Flesh (Carne) by Camila Kater and

Une Soeur (A Sister) by Delphine Girard.

Kater is a director, animator and educator from Sao Paulo, Brazil. In 2019, she directed the multi-award-winning short film Flesh (

Carne). The animated documentary qualified for the 2021 Academy Awards Oscar.

Girard is a Belgian film director who is most noted for her 2018 short film

Une Soeur, which was an Academy Award nominee for Best Live Action Short Film at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.

This collection of films has profound messages for and about women, produced by women. This collection is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence and women who struggle to navigate through life.

Filmmaker masterclasses

Creating a sustainable film industry requires years of work, training and support. This is why the TTFF has remained committed to providing its community with access to industry leaders and professionals., the release said.

The masterclasses and workshops, intended for emerging and established filmmakers, will take place at Nalis and registration is required in advance.

Tickets are available at https://ttfilmfestival.com/product-tag/masterclass – at and can also be purchased via bank transfer or in person (cash, credit card or linx) at FILMCO office, 22 Jerningham Ave, Port of Spain.