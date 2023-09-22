Unions budget wish list: Leave pension alone

Ancel Roget - AYANNA KINSALE

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget has called for Government to ‘back off’ on retirement age.

Sharing his budget wish list during a Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) press conference at BIGWU’s head office in Barataria, Roget also listed three other demands.

He said the unions want government to stay its hand on implementing property tax, a minimum wage increase and fuel price reduction.

Roget said the unions approached the Minister of Finance with a letter making the requests on July 24.

“They are coming with the increase in retirement age to make it harder for you to access your NIS pension,” he said. “Contributions that you have made throughout your working life, you will have to wait five more years to receive your full NIS pension.”

He said a rise in the minimum wage will help the people most affected by the rising cost of living.

“There are a group of workers in this country who are at the lowest end of the economic ladder, receiving the least amount of money but they are under the most pressure,” he said. “People are not living month-to-month, but living day-by-day.”

During his Labour Day speech, he called for the minimum wage to be raised from $17 to $30.

On Friday, he added that there should be legislation in place to ensure that businesses pay out the proposed minimum wage.

“A minimum wage of $30 is still not enough,” he said. “But at least it should be used as a platform.”

He added that property tax should not be implemented because of the rising cost of living.

In 2022, Attorney General Reginald Armour approached Parliament with a proposition to raise the retirement age from 60 years to 65.

The Pensions Act says the retirement age for people appointed to an office in public service is 60.

The act stipulates that the service commission may require an officer, meaning anyone holding a portfolio in the public service, to retire from service at any time after 60 years old, with special circumstances allowing for retirement at the age of 50.

The Senior Citizens Pensions Act says a person must be 65 to be eligible for a pension.

The National Insurance Board said people qualify for retirement between 60 and 65 if one is retired or at the age of 65 whether they are retired or not.