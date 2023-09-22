The migrants issue

Mirgants wait to enter the Immigration Office on Henry Street in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Migration patterns have evolved over time. In the aftermath of World War II, families sought a better life in countries like the US and Canada, willing to work hard to build a new future.

However, some of today’s migrants often arrive as individuals, sometimes forming gangs, seeking economic gain and exploiting generous social systems in the host country.

They may return home when their home country’s economy improves, contributing little to local taxes. Trinidad has become a transshipment point, and some of these migrants use various routes to reach the US, often disregarding local traffic laws and norms, sometimes reporting others for minor infractions.

They often operate as a close-knit community, making their presence felt in various ways.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings