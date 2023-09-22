Sangre Grande teen found

Savita Pablo, 15, was found

Hours after her family appealed for information from the public on her whereabouts, Savita Pablo, 15, was found.

Pablo was taken to the Sangre Grande police station to be interviewed by officers of the Sangre Grande CID and Child Protection Unit, the police said.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team helped in the search. In a post on its Facebook page, a man was seen photographed with his hands behind his back being escorted to the station by an officer. The group said the operation was led by ASP Darryl Ramdass from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Insp Kesto from the Sangre Grande Police Station and Shamsudeen Ayube from its team.

PC Ramkhalawan of the Sangre Grande CID led investigations.

A relative's post on social media said Pablo was taken from her yard on Thursday.