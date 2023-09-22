October start for San Fernando waterfront project Phase II

Udecottc hairman Noel Garcia (second from right) chats with contractors yesterday on a site visit. - Photo courtesy Udecott

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) says phase two of the redevelopment of the San Fernando waterfront will begin in October.

A release on Friday said the project gets under way with the restoration of Plaza San Carlos and construction of the waterfront fishing facility, the Lady Hailes by the Sea housing development and the Bayshore housing development in Marabella.

A Udecott team headed by chairman Noel Garcia and CEO Tamica Charles met earlier this week with various contractors who will be doing reclamation, restoration and construction work.

The release said among the contractors present were:

– Unicom, which will be responsible for restorative works at Plaza San Carlos (a heritage district).

– Warner Construction Ltd, for construction of a fishing facility.

– HKL, for construction of the Lady Hailes by the Sea development of two and three-bedroom apartments, pre-sales of which areto begin by the end of September

– Dutch-based reclamation specialists Van Oord and its subsidiary Dravosa.

Work is to be completed by June.

A number of small contractors are being engaged to complete the Bayshore Housing Development, which is to provide housing for displaced squatters from the San Fernando Waterfront.

The Udecott team also visited the former Powergen Wrightson Road site and witnessed advanced demolition work, along with a stop at Invaders Bay. Infrastructure work there is ongoing.