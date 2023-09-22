Holy Name edge Bishop Anstey; Alexander stars for Scarborough in SSFL

Holy Name Convent attacker Chaya Vincent, right, takes a shot while under pressure from Bishop Anstey High defenders during a Secondary School Football League girls north zone championship match at the St Mary's College grounds, St Clair on Thursday. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

HOLY NAME Convent edged Bishop Anstey High School 2-1 in a Secondary Schools Football League North Zone Championship girls match at St Mary's Ground, St Clair on Thursday.

Chaya Vincent and Ava Nicholas were on target for Holy Name and Joanna Kennedy converted a penalty for Bishop Anstey.

In other North zone matches, St Joseph Convent Port of Spain were ruthless against Tranquillity Secondary School winning 15-1 at Federation Park in St Clair.

Diego Martin Central Secondary, playing on their school ground, got past Malick Secondary 3-1.

In the Tobago zone, national youth player J'Eleisha Alexander showed her ability scoring six goals to help Scarborough Secondary School defeat Goodwood Secondary 8-0 at Mt Gomery Recreation Ground. Blessing Taitt also completed a brace for Scarborough.

At the Roxborough Secondary Ground, the home team won 5-1 over Pentecostal Light and Life. Sherniah Alfred scored a hat-trick and the pair of Samantha Isles and Lory Clarke scored one goal each.

Bishop's High School were also winners with a 3-1 result over Speyside High School at Speyside Recreation Ground. T'Kaya Dennis, Gyasi Lewis and Kimonique Spencer were on target for Bishop's, and getting a consolation goal for Speyside was J'naya Gray.

In the last Tobago zone match at the Bertille St Clair Ground, Signal Hill Secondary defeated Mason Hall Secondary 4-0. Shadea Andrews, Jenna Dick, Leia-Marie Balfour and Serenity Charles all found the back of the net for Signal Hill.

In the East zone, San Juan North Secondary edged St Augustine Secondary 1-0, Five Rivers Secondary and Bishop Anstey East battled to a 2-2 draw, and a high-scoring match between El Dorado East Secondary and Barataria North Secondary ended 4-3 in favour of El Do.

Scores were unavailable up to press time in the Central zone and no matches were played in the South Zone.