Garcia's AEK Athens beat Brighton in Europa

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia shoots as Antwerp's defender Toby Alderweireld slides to block during a UEFA Champions League play-off last month. -

AEK Athens enjoyed a winning start to their Europa League campaign with a 3-2 result over high-flying Brighton in Group B, at Falmer Stadium, Brighton and Hove, Sussex, England.

The victory puts the Greek club top of the group, after Ajax and Marseille drew 3-3 in the other fixture.

TT's Levi Garcia started for AEK Athens – his first match since injuring his quadricep against Royal Antwerp in leg one of the UEFA Champions League playoff last month. Antwerp progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

Djibril Sidibe opened the scoring for AEK Athens in the 11th, but Joao Pedro levelled for Brighton with a 30th-minute penalty. The Greek champions went ahead again before the break courtesy a strike from Mijat Gacinovic in the 40th.

But Brighton again won a penalty and Pedro converted in the 67th.

Garcia was replaced in the 68th by Ezequiel Ponce, and the move worked as the latter scored the winner in the 84th.